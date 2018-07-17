Uber’s brilliant new Spotlight tool makes pickups easier

The company has updated its app to make pickup even easier with a new feature called Spotlight. The feature works by turning the display on your phone a certain color when your driver is nearby. You’re then meant to hold up the phone so your driver can easily spot you. Different riders waiting for rides in the same area will all have different Spotlight colors, making it easy for drivers to match riders with their pickup. As Uber explains :

When you’re in crowded areas or it’s nighttime, it can be hard for you and your driver to find one another. With Spotlight, you can light up your phone with a special color specific to your driver. Your driver will receive a message telling them what color to look for, so you can just hold your phone in the air.

Uber has also added two other features to the app that make pickups easier:

On-time scheduled pickups, guaranteed: When you have an early flight to catch or an important meeting to get to, scheduling your ride in advance is a great way to make sure you leave on time. Our on-time guarantee means your scheduled ride will arrive during the time period you select, or we’ll give you Uber credit towards your next ride. Pickup Messages: Sometimes you want to give your driver a little extra detail ahead of the pickup. To help you communicate with your driver without taking their attention off of the road, we’ve made sending a message simple. Now it’s even easier to share a tip (“I’m wearing a red jacket”), or send your driver a quick pre-populated update like “be right there” with a single tap. We designed Pickup Messages to encourage safe driving: your messages are read aloud, and drivers can simply tap to respond.

The new features are available in the most recent version of the Uber app now, so be sure to update.