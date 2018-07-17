advertisement
Check out this amazing visual of U.S. arms exports from 1950 to 2017

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

America is the world’s largest arms exporter. But where does all the weaponry we sell end up? Data scientist Will Geary put together a fascinating data visualization that shows where U.S. weapons exports went to between 1950 and 2017.

