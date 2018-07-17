Check out this amazing visual of U.S. arms exports from 1950 to 2017

America is the world's largest weapons exporter. I was curious to see what this looks like over time, so I mapped the flows of arms transfers leaving the U.S. from 1950 to 2017. The data comes from @SIPRIorg 's Arms Transfers Database. Full video here: https://t.co/5h1I6B2Xlp pic.twitter.com/WlSW73ZbLT

— Will Geary (@wgeary) July 16, 2018