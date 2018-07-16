Video goes viral of HRC talking about Russian meddling 8 days before election

On the day of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin—and his baffling comments in which Trump expressed skepticism that Russia interfered with the 2016 election—this strikingly prophetic video of Hillary Clinton from eight days before the 2016 election is making the rounds on Twitter. It’s worth a watch (or three). Here is the start of her comments:
We have never seen a mind meld of the kind between the Russian leadership and a president of the United States . . . Putin is a trained intelligence officer from the old KGB. He knows he can use flattery to get into Donald’s head, to make Donald the Kremlin’s puppet. And it seems to be working. Donald has signaled to Putin that he will let Russia do whatever it wants, from the Ukraine to Syria and beyond . . .
Watch the whole thing:
THIS SPEECH HAPPENED 8 DAYS BEFORE THE ELECTION. WATCH EVERY SECOND OF IT. DON'T MISS A THING. WATCH IT THREE TIMES. pic.twitter.com/QpYeDiORlK
