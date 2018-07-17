YouTube commenters are a bunch of happy “Panda” lovers, according to emoji usage

You may not know it by reading the caustic remarks they post under videos, but YouTube commenters are a happy bunch—at least according to their emoji usage.
According to data shared by YouTube, on the 10,000 most popular YouTube videos, happy-face emojis are used five times more often than sad ones. And the most popular emoji in comments? A heart. In fact, 20% of all emojis were some variation of a heart, including heart-eye emoji, a heart, and the blowing a kiss emoji.
Rounding out the top five were the cry-laughing emoji and a thumbs up. So much for the evils that lurk within a comment section.
So what makes YouTube commenters so darn happy? Daddy Yankee songs, apparently. YouTube found that 86% of the emojis posted in the comments of the Daddy Yankee track “Dura” were happy ones. Another songs to elicit a strong emoji reaction was “Panda” by Desiigner, which helped boost the panda emoji to become the most popular animal emoji by far.
To celebrate World Emoji Day, let’s all post the underrated blowfish emoji on every single Coldplay video to try and shake up the rankings for next year.