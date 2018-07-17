YouTube commenters are a bunch of happy “Panda” lovers, according to emoji usage

You may not know it by reading the caustic remarks they post under videos, but YouTube commenters are a happy bunch—at least according to their emoji usage.

According to data shared by YouTube, on the 10,000 most popular YouTube videos, happy-face emojis are used five times more often than sad ones. And the most popular emoji in comments? A heart. In fact, 20% of all emojis were some variation of a heart, including heart-eye emoji, a heart, and the blowing a kiss emoji.

Rounding out the top five were the cry-laughing emoji and a thumbs up. So much for the evils that lurk within a comment section.