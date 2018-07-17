Never use these 8 phrases on Slack if you want to be taken seriously

Many companies these days use Slack or another work chat application to communicate more efficiently and spend less time writing emails . Whether you currently work for a company that uses Slack in place of email, or are about to start a new job and are not sure what the company’s communication tools are, it’s always a good rule of thumb to be cautious about how you behave in front of coworkers both in person and in a digital chat room.

Though most people are used to the fast ways we communicate through texting and chats, learning what’s appropriate and inappropriate behavior in a digital workspace can be tricky to navigate.

Before you become known as the coworker who drives everyone crazy on Slack, consider avoiding these eight words or sayings.

1. “Bro” or “dude”

Chatting with your coworkers on a work chat can seem harmless, but you are a professional now and, regardless of how laid-back your work office is, you should always address your coworkers by their first names. Referring to someone as “bro” or “dude” gives off major college vibes, and even if you are fresh out of college, you don’t want your coworkers to continually think of you as the unpolished graduate.

2. “That’s not my job”

If a boss, manager, or coworker asks you to do something on your work chat and it’s not something you typically do for them, you should either politely decline, or if you have the time to spare, help them out. It’s never a good idea to respond by saying it’s “not your job” to do something, especially on a work chat where tone can be hard to interpret.

3. “Like” and “literally”

Most people struggle to avoid using these words when speaking and what’s worse than hearing someone say these words at the beginning and end of all their sentences? Reading it on a work chat or in an email. Avoid these filler words.