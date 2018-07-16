Crocs introduces high-heeled clogs—but why though?

Do you wear your Crocs everywhere, but hate that you can’t wear them to a board meeting because of, you know, social norms?

Well, you’re in luck. Crocs, perhaps the world’s most controversial shoe brand, has released a high-heel version of its iconic clogs. And inexplicably, the new $55 shoes have been flying off the shelves.

Crocs launched as a brand focused on function and comfort. The brand’s founders wanted to create an amphibious boat shoe that could be used for outdoor sports, but the shoes quickly became must-have footwear for hospital and restaurant workers who were on their feet for hours every day. Over the last few years, however, the brand has been trying to win over the slightly more fashion-forward customer, with designs that looked nothing like the original chunky clog and designer collaborations with brands like Balenciaga, which had platform tricked-out versions of the clog. In fact, Crocs has actually made heeled versions of its shoes in the past.

But this time, the brand appears to be all-in. And people on social media have mixed emotions. Some people are making fun of them, which is a fairly common reaction to new Crocs fashion products. Some are sort of into it. Others bring up important points, like what happens if you’re a bridesmaid and the bride demands that you need to wear Crocs heels? Think about the relationship fallout these shoes could create.

these crocs high heels are ???? pic.twitter.com/iIKWUjkVFa — finn (@uglyfinnn) July 15, 2018

now accepting donations via Venmo so i can fulfill my dreams of buying Crocs high heels — anna (@_Anna_Davis) July 14, 2018