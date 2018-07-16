Report: Feds probe Uber over gender discrimination complaint

Uber is the target of a federal probe over a gender discrimination complaint, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal . The investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has sought out information on gender-related issues like Uber’s hiring practices and pay discrepancies; the EEOC is also speaking with former and current employees.

Following a year mired in controversy, Uber—under the guidance of CEO Dara Khosrowshahi—has reportedly made changes to its hiring and compensation. But Uber hasn’t escaped scrutiny since: After the company did away with forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims, a former engineer sued over allegations of harassment and race discrimination. And last week, Uber’s head of HR resigned over reports that she did not address racial discrimination claims brought to her attention.

The EEOC, which fields complaints that workers file against their employers, can opt to sue or settle claims via private arbitration. The majority of EEOC complaints don’t result in action, so we don’t know how the agency will respond—but in the meantime, Uber has its hands full with multiple federal investigations over pricing, bribery, and more.

In a comment to WSJ, Uber emphasized that it has made a lot of changes over the last 18 months.