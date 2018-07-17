Make your Venmo transactions private. Seriously

When you think of companies that violate your privacy online, chances are Facebook is one of the first names that come to mind. But there’s another common app that should: Venmo, the PayPal-owned peer-to-peer payment app that lets people send money to friends, family, and anyone else you need to pay (including, for instance, drug dealers). The payments you make on the app, complete with a cute little emoji or note, are public by default, which means that many users don’t realize just how easy it is for the rest of the world to observe the $35 billion in transactions made on Venmo .

A new data visualization by the designer-activist Hang Do Thi Duc shows just how revealing the app’s default settings can be–and how stupid it is to leave your Venmo transactions public. Called Public by Default, Duc’s project follows the stories of real Venmo users (whose information has been anonymized) based on Venmo’s publicly available data. Each story is illustrated with emoji, of course, along with clever charts and graphs that highlight just how intimate information about how you spend money is. It’s like a graphic novel for the Snapchat age.

One of the most striking is the “cannabis retailer,” who runs much of his business through Venmo, with 973 transactions in 2017–150 of which explicitly mention CBD, and many more of which use other monikers like “delivery,” “stuff,” or even just “weed.” Thirty-six people mention “groceries,” which Duc suspects is another term for drugs. The dealer even hires someone to deliver for him, leaving a trail of incoming Venmo transfers with captions like “God’s treat oz” and “CBD.”

Another storyline follows two couples, one that’s fighting and another that’s flirting, through the very real comments on their Venmo transactions. In a third story, Duc follows a woman she dubs the “yoloist” for completing 965 transactions over eight months for soda, alcohol, fast food, and sweets. Each person’s name has been changed in the project to preserve their privacy–even if it never occurred to them to do so in the real world.

Duc says that finding the source data was incredibly easy. Unlike many tech companies’ APIs, Venmo’s API needs no authentication or permission to use it. As a result, she was able to download all of the data from 2017–all 207,984,218 public transactions–simply by clicking on a public link. “It’s normal for users to say, ‘I expect this service to prioritize my privacy,'” Duc says. “But in the case of Venmo, you’d be disappointed. They just don’t care about that.”

After downloading all the data, Duc dug through it using simple searches, like one for the highest numbers of transactions. That search yielded another story she calls “The Corn Dealer,” where she delves into the data for a fruit cart vendor who has more than 8,000 transactions for 2017. On the site, Duc visualizes the number of times the vendor’s most frequent customer visited him–34 times in 2017–and showed what she ordered on each visit.

While she highlights specific stories on the Public by Default site, these aren’t isolated instances. There were many dozens of other stories Duc could have chosen.