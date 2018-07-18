This one tiny word is minimizing your impact at work

Chances are that no matter your job title, you want to come across as a confident and credible leader at work. Whether you’re in a job interview, a team meeting, or a casual conversation with your colleagues, projecting know-how and authority is the best way to get taken seriously. Unfortunately, overusing the word “just” can make that harder to accomplish.

Obviously, your listeners won’t necessarily run you out the door or nix you as a candidate for a job if you use this word. Most of the time they won’t even consciously register it. But the word “just” sends a subtle, even subconscious message: It waters down your own statements and hints that you may even doubt your own convictions and ideas. Indeed, “just” is often accompanied by other language–and a mind-set–that can make you sound unsure of yourself without meaning to.

Here are four common situations where that can prove true, and what it takes to speak with a little more impact.

When you’re sharing an opinion

Expressions like “That’s just my opinion” and “Just my two cents” can gravely undercut your ideas. A junior manager might tell her supervisor, “It’s just my opinion, but I think we should keep this design for our report.” With this turn of phrase, she’s basically saying her boss doesn’t have to take her view seriously. After all, it’s just her opinion. The word “just” carries dead weigh that drags down and weakens all the other words surrounding it.

To sound more confident when voicing her opinion, that junior manager should drop the entire clause that precedes her statement and swap the weak expression “I think” with the stronger “I believe.” Now she sounds credible and confident, telling her boss, “I believe we should keep this design for our report.”

When you have something to add

One expression that’s often heard in meetings is, “If I could just add something.” While the goal may be to sound collaborative, using “just” in combination with a phrase suggesting that you’re “adding” to the previous speaker’s comment makes it seem like you’re clinging to the other person’s coattails rather than putting forth your own idea. (Sure, your remark might be an addition to the conversation, but it’s an independent thought, worthy of separate consideration.) And using an expression like “if I could” makes you sound like a supplicant who’s asking for permission to speak, not a leader.

The solution? Eliminate the phrase, “If I could just add something,” and get immediately to the point you’re making. Want to bridge to something that was said earlier? You can mention that you agree with the previous speaker, just as long as you present your idea as an independent insight.