The Where of It All

Five years ago, Amazon patented what it called “anticipatory shipping.” Rather than wait for customers to purchase goods, the company would pre-emptively launch packages into the mail, waiting until the last possible moment to provide a final address for delivery. Although details were scant, it’s not hard to imagine how the e-commerce colossus might someday combine its trove of personal data with predictive analytics to guess what consumers want before they know they want it. The trick is knowing where customers will be when they do.

“We deliver to physical addresses today because we know where the buildings are, but as you send more packages, you should be able to make better predictions about where people should be,” says Avi Goldfarb, chair in artificial intelligence and healthcare at Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, and coauthor of Prediction Machines: The Simple Economics of Artificial Intelligence.

In other words, combining enhanced prediction with customers’ intentions and their locations yields what Goldfarb calls “trajectory,” or understanding how people move in their worlds. Goldfarb argues that knowing this attribute is key to lowering logistics costs and increasing satisfaction in retail, and Amazon appears to agree, having begun installing lockers at Whole Foods locations for customers to retrieve goods they’ve ordered, delivering to customers’ cars, and developing its own last-mile delivery fleet.

The next frontier

Of the three pieces—intention, prediction, and location—the strategic value of the first two is well understood. But the value of location intelligence (LI) to place these insights in context spatially remains under appreciated.

In a recent Fast Company poll of business executives commissioned by Esri—which owns the industry-standard location intelligence platform—barely half of respondents (55%) were familiar with LI, and less than one-third (31%) reported their company using LI technologies. Their reasons for this apparent lack of interest ranged from low awareness to identifying a clear return on investment (49%) to finding the budget with which to implement it.

That’s beginning to change. Those using location intelligence report it is already important to their business (89%) and that the ROI has been worth it (63%). The most common uses revolve around market-customer analytics and segmentation (47%); logistics, delivery, and route management (26%); and real-time asset tracking and alerting (23%)—all reflective of efforts to understand the trajectories of customers, much like Amazon does. The race by retailers to replicate its analytic capabilities is only one reason why the LI market is estimated to be worth $16.3 billion by 2021.

Tracking berries, predicting floods

The current uses of location intelligence go far beyond retailing. The rise of precision agriculture analyzing soil, sunlight, rainfall, and produce down to the square millimeter was only made possible by LI, as was tracking the harvest’s voyage from farm to table. For example, this capability enables one large agricultural producer to do real-time supply chain tracking the location of each truck, its temperature, and trajectory, reducing costs due to spoilage.