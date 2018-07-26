Some of the U.S.’s biggest companies are founded by immigrants

First-generation immigrants who relocated to the U.S. to seek a better life are responsible for the founding of some of the largest and most important U.S. companies. Those companies are generating billions in revenue and creating millions of jobs year after year.

We’re highlighting some of those best-known immigrants, but this list is far from complete when it comes to highlighting just how important immigrants are to the U.S. economy. That’s for two reasons.

A world without Apple and Amazon?

First, this list only includes a handful of first-generation immigrants who left their mark on America. It does not include second-generation immigrants–that is, Americans born to first-generation immigrants. One such second-generation immigrant is Steve Jobs. There would be no American computer company called Apple had Jobs’s father, Abdul Fattah Jandali, not been allowed into the U.S. as a political migrant from the Syrian city of Homs.

Think about that: Had the U.S. shut out this one Syrian refugee, the tech world today as we know it would be fundamentally different–no doubt, for the worse. Further, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the son of a Cuban immigrant. That’s two of the largest U.S. companies in history that owe their existence to immigrants. As a matter of fact, 216 companies on the Fortune 500 were founded by immigrants or their children. How different would our country be had we not allowed those founders or their parents in?

The far-reaching entrepreneurial spirit of immigrants

Second, though they may have started some of the U.S.’s largest, most famous, and successful companies, the entrepreneurial spirit of immigrants aren’t limited to the handful of major successes listed here. Research shows that immigrants are more likely than native-born people to start their own businesses in their adopted homelands. A full 25% of all entrepreneurs in the U.S. are immigrants. The reasons as to why an immigrant is more likely to start their own business are complex, but an interesting read. A large number of immigrants are actually creating jobs: for themselves, their employees, and through contractors and suppliers.

With that being said, here are 13 first-generation immigrants to which the U.S. economy owes a great debt.

AT&T

Do you like your phone? You can thank Scottish immigrant Alexander Graham Bell. He founded AT&T in 1875 and fundamentally changed the way the world communicates. In 2017, AT&T had over $190 billion in revenue and employed over a quarter of a million people.