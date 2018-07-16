These Venus-moon meet-up pics are the best thing on Instagram right now

Venus and the crescent moon hung out last night, and since they are the celestial equivalent of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the paparazzi were all over it.
Astro-photographers pointed their Canons or iPhones up at the western sky on Sunday night to capture the moon and Venus. The two celestial bodies appeared as close together as Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin in a hot tub, even though, as Sky and Telescope reports, the moon sits 224,000 miles from Earth, and Venus is about 400 times farther away.
If you want to try your hand at capturing Venus and the moon, you still have time. While peak viewing was Sunday night, the two will remain nearby for a few more nights this week.
Until then check out these shots:
Here's a couple more Venus and Moon photos from the roof to commemorate tonight's lovely #nightsky display. #wawx pic.twitter.com/1XiTuT81sz
— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 16, 2018
“Each person does see the world in a different way. There is not a single, unifying, objective truth. We're all limited by our perspective.” -Siri Hustvedt Venus looks so close to the moon tonight. If you were on the moon you could imagine yourself being able to reach out and catch it, but they are roughly 25 million miles apart from each other. Also Venus can get as hot as 872 F(467C). Please don’t touch Venus. Canon 6D Mark ii Canon EF 100-400mm f4.5-5.6L IS IIUSM Focal Length: 400mm ISO: 100 Exposure: 1/30 sec at f/5.6 #Prospective #VenusMoon #VenusAndMoon #Venus #Moon #Astrophotography #NightSky #AstronomyPhotography #AstronomyFacts #Canon #Canon6dMarkii #CanonPhotography
Ahem. Take a little stroll outside and check out #Venus and #Moon doing a little dance in western sky. #conjunction. pic.twitter.com/dTJ9F7mRAy
— Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) July 16, 2018
#Crescent #Moon & #Venus make quite the couple tonight#iphonography + #Telescope #Western #Sky #MiamiBeach pic.twitter.com/8Au5gfiPtW
— Glenna Milberg (@GlennaOn10) July 16, 2018