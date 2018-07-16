These Venus-moon meet-up pics are the best thing on Instagram right now

Venus and the crescent moon hung out last night, and since they are the celestial equivalent of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the paparazzi were all over it.

Astro-photographers pointed their Canons or iPhones up at the western sky on Sunday night to capture the moon and Venus. The two celestial bodies appeared as close together as Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin in a hot tub, even though, as Sky and Telescope reports, the moon sits 224,000 miles from Earth, and Venus is about 400 times farther away.

If you want to try your hand at capturing Venus and the moon, you still have time. While peak viewing was Sunday night, the two will remain nearby for a few more nights this week.

Until then check out these shots: