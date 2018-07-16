Man gets jailed for failing to unlock his phones

A Tampa, Florida, judge ordered a man who was pulled over for speeding and subsequently found to have a small amount of marijuana on him to be held in jail for six months because he failed to unlock his two phones for police, reports Fox 13 . On June 21, William Montanez was pulled over for a traffic violation. When police asked to search his car, Montanez refused, so the police brought in a drug-sniffing dog, which found the pot. The police then asked Montanez for permission to search the two phones he had on him, and Montanez refused, leading the officers to get a warrant.

After the warrant was obtained, Montanez said he couldn’t remember the passcodes to the phones. This lead Montanez to appear in court where the judge then ordered Montanez to unlock his phones. Montanez again said he could not remember the passcodes–leading to the judge imprisoning him for six months.

Montanez’s lawyer said his client’s case should serve as a message to everyone, warning: