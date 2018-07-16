Amazon’s European workers are striking on Prime Day

Workers at Amazon’s warehouses in Spain have gone on strike today to protest working conditions, reports CNBC. The strike was organized by a group calling itself Amazon En Lucha and will see workers at a large Amazon facility just outside Madrid go on strike from now until July 18, the day after Prime Day 2018 ends. The striking workers say their grievances include the elimination of bonuses, increasing work hours, and a lack of protection against illnesses.
Vente a apoyarnos en la #HuelgaAmazon por un convenio digno en #Amazon en el #PrimeDay
???? ¡ojo! La unica entrada que hay es por la calle guarnicioneros#BoicotAmazon@JeffBezos @Marseglia @AmazonESP @amazon pic.twitter.com/7MXuoHuBsd
— AmazonEnLucha #HuelgaAmazon (@AmazonEnLucha) July 16, 2018
Parquin de @AmazonESP en la #HuelgaAmazon en #PrimeDay donde aparece que hay 106 coches (que es lo que le gustaria a @amazon) y otra es la realidad estando vacio y cerrado ????????????????#BoicotAmazon@JeffBezos @Marseglia pic.twitter.com/hjtCAGRI2v
— AmazonEnLucha #HuelgaAmazon (@AmazonEnLucha) July 16, 2018
Amazon En Lucha is calling for other Amazon warehouse workers in Europe to join them in striking this Prime Day.