Elon Musk accuses Thai cave rescue diver of being a pedophile

Musk appears to be about as thick-skinned as Donald Trump. The bizarre and presumably completely unfounded claim came after a British diver, Vernon Unsworth, who helped rescue the 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand, called Musk’s offer to use a SpaceX-made mini-sub in the rescue a “PR stunt” in an interview with CNN. Unsworth explained:

“It just had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like. The submarine, I believe, was about five-foot-six long, rigid, so it wouldn’t have gone round corners or round any obstacles.”

Unsworth went on to reveal that when Musk flew to the cave site in Thailand, “[Musk] was asked to leave very quickly,” adding, “and so he should have been.” He also said Musk “can stick his submarine where it hurts.”

That did not go down well with Musk, who despite his wealth, fame, and success appears to be completely thin-skinned. Musk shot back in a now-deleted tweet that he would make a video proving his mini-sub would have worked before adding, astonishingly, “Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.”

The bizarre reply from Musk is something you would expect to hear come from the mouth of an angry and petulant juvenile on the school playground, not to mention is most likely completely libelous.

As for Unsworth, when reporters asked him if he was considering legal action against Musk, he replied, “Yes, it’s not finished.”