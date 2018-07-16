advertisement
Clean beauty retailer The Detox Market expands with mini-stores

[Photo: courtesy of The Detox Market]
By Rina Raphael

As the clean beauty movement grows increasingly larger, one retailer is getting smaller.

The Detox Market, a retailer dedicated to non-toxic and natural beauty, unveiled a micro-store concept on Sunday. Essentially the size of a celebrity walk-in closet, the new hubs feature a host of both well-known names and emerging brands in the skincare and cosmetics categories. The company’s sixth retail location is located within the Westfield Century City mall in California.

[Photo: courtesy of The Detox Market]
The space looks the part of an upscale, healthy living retailer. It sports a minimal yet colorful SoCal design: White ash wood gives way to pastel-hued geometric shelves, punctuated by succulents and potted plants. It’s where you’d imagine beauty-obsessed millennials would shop–like Glossier mixed with Whole Foods.

The Detox Market already tested the micro-store in Toronto, which reportedly received a good response. The plan is to expand in the coming year, though no word yet on the next locale. There’s certainly consumer demand: 6 out of 10 women now read cosmetic product labels prior to purchase, according to a recent Kari Gran x Harris Group 2017 poll. Clean beauty is the fastest-growing segment within the $999 billion wellness beauty industry, reports the Global Wellness Institute, with boutique shops as well as big-box retailers attempting to keep up with demand.

Just last month, Brandless announced it, too, was releasing a line of wellness-inspired personal care products.

The Detox Market, for its part, doubled its size every year for the last five years. A rep confirms that it receives an average of 780 new brand submissions per year. The e-commerce site and stores launch approximately four new brands a month–or 48 a calendar year.

Not bad for a retailer that bans 638 ingredients from being carried in its stores.

