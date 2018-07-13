There’s one Blockbuster left . . . and it’s the saddest place in America

And then there was one . . . .

Two Blockbuster stores in Alaska are closing this month, which will reportedly make the location in Bend, Oregon, the only Blockbuster left.

The video rental destination of yore has long endured a sound pummeling during Netflix’s ascent. Blockbuster declared bankruptcy in 2010 and was bought a year later by Dish Network. Plans of turning Blockbuster into a Netflix rival were scrapped by Dish chairman Charlie Ergen, and the number of locations continued their plummet–except, curiously enough, in Alaska.

According to the Washington Post, expensive Wi-Fi in Alaska had helped maintain a sizable Blockbuster customer base. But it clearly wasn’t enough to stave off the inevitable.

To the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, godspeed.