WeWork is a vegetarian now

In a move to reduce its environmental impact, WeWork has instituted a new policy that employees will not be allowed to expense meals including poultry, pork, or beef, nor will the company pay for meat at any of its events.

WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey made the announcement via email (as first reported by Bloomberg), stating, “New research indicates that avoiding meat is one of the biggest things an individual can do to reduce their personal environmental impact, even more than switching to a hybrid car.”

That said, WeWork employees are still allowed to bring meat to work–it just has to be on their own dime.

WeWork is certainly no stranger to creating a more sustainable workplace. The company has already instituted a plan to reduce food waste, as well as a no plastic initiative, which echoes Starbucks’ recent announcement to be more ec0-friendly by phasing out plastic straws by 2020.