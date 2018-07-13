Much of the excitement and cool factor around Magic Leap is now gone

I had grown accustomed to those periodic, breathless tweets about the wonder and promise of Magic Leap’s mixed reality glasses. These tweets, which started showing up in 2014 or 2015, came from people who had been invited into Magic Leap’s offices in Florida to see the technology. Often they were some form of stakeholder in the company, and always they had signed NDAs prohibiting them from saying much about their experience beyond “it was amazing.”

Magic Leaps object positioning will make anyone who develops for Microsoft Hololens wet in their dream. Love the built-in eye-tracking and autorecognition of floor, ceiling, tables and other flat surfaces. #MagicLeapLive pic.twitter.com/t7JeJAcMCy — Marcus Anzengruber (@marcusanz) July 11, 2018

@magicleap You are about to change the world. How does that feel? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 14, 2017

We heard lots of superlatives about Magic Leap’s “mixed reality light field” technology, which is said to employ a unique way of superimposing digital imagery on top of the user’s real-world view. But few details about the specs or the user experience. “We don’t want to say something in public and then change it,” Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz explained to Fast Company’s David Lidsky in an early 2016 interview.

Then there was the fiasco later that same year around a demo Magic Leap created that apparently was done using special effects software rather than recorded from behind the company’s mixed reality goggles. By this point, some of us were wondering if Magic Leap was even for real.

We now know that there is indeed a product, and that it’s headed for market. But even with Magic Leap having announced this week that it would release a developer version of its product (the One Creator Edition) “this summer” (it’s already summer!), the whole thing remains a little blurry. We know the rough outlines: It’s a steampunkish-looking set of goggles powered by a disk thingy that sits at your waist, and is controlled by a handheld device. The whole thing is powered by an Nvidia Tegra X2 system-on-a-chip (which, as Engadget points out, is high-end componentry, so don’t expect a low price tag on Magic Leap’s eventual consumer product).

But the demo shown by the company yesterday, like similar demo videos in 2014 and 2016, didn’t really betray much at all about the eventual user experience. In fact, some people (including me) thought it was kinda boring.