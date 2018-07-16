The best Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale so far

Amazon Prime Day starts at 3 p.m. ET today and runs through Wednesday at 2:59 a.m. ET. That’s a full 36 hours of deals for Prime members. However, you don’t need to wait until 3 p.m. ET to start taking advantage of deals. There are plenty of items already on sale, including:
- Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99
- Amazon Echo Show for $129.99
- Amazon Echo for $69.99
- Amazon Echo Spot for $99.99
- Amazon Echo Plus with built-in Hub for $99.99
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $59.99
- Amazon Echo Look for $99.99
- Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition for $289.99
- Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $174.99
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $89.99
- Fire HD 10 Tablet – 32GB for $99.99
- Kindle E-reader–Black, 6″ for $49.99
- Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System with Motion Detection for $69.99