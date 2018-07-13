Controversial VC Shervin Pishevar tweets to help you any way he can

Last night, the controversial VC and Hyperloop One cofounder tweeted, “How can I help you?”–and it appears to be a genuine question for his 91,000+ followers. Pishevar has been entertaining requests for job referrals, project funding, and help with student loans.

“Was inspired to start #howcanhelpyou movement,” Pishevar wrote. “If we all ask ‘How Can I Help You?’ we will start a wave of goodness that spreads everywhere. I will try help solve any problems people have because it’s a good thing to do. How can I help YOU?”

This also means if you have trouble getting food on the table or pay for school supplies or tuition or pay for rent send me your problem. Just ask me. I will try help. #howcanihelp https://t.co/7tc4jpvmZS — Shervin Pishevar (@shervin) July 13, 2018

Pishevar’s public display of altruism may make some people scoff given the allegations of sexual misconduct that forced him to take a leave of absence last year from both Hyperloop One and his VC firm Sherpa Capital. Pishevar was arrested last May for alleged rape–not to mention multiple women also stepped forward with past incidents of harassment and misconduct. Pishevar has denied all allegations but dropped his defamation lawsuit against a GOP opposition research firm in February.

Pishevar’s “helping” movement very well may be a PR move or a genuine act of giving or both. Either way, he’s still taking requests.