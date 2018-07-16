Roku launches wireless speakers because TV viewers are “frustrated”

The speakers, officially called Roku TV Wireless Speakers, will only work with Roku-powered smart TVs, such as those made by TCL, Sharp, and RCA. They’ll ship in late October for $200, the company says, but it’s taking pre-orders this week for $150, and will raise the pre-order price to $180 starting on July 24.

So why is Roku, whose business so far involves selling streaming TV players and licensing its operating system to TV vendors, getting into speakers? The company wants to solve a common living room headache, says Chas Smith, the general manager of Roku TV and Players: Most TVs have subpar speakers built in, but setting up an external stereo system and getting it to work properly can be a hassle.

“We’ve done surveys with customers, and we find that they’re frustrated,” Smith says.

Smith argues that Roku can remove the pain points by controlling the software at both ends. Roku’s TV operating system will guide users through the setup, and will then communicate with the speaker software to synchronize the audio and video. The speakers will also include some useful features such as volume boosting for dialog and volume leveling to combat loud commercial breaks. As of press time, I wasn’t able to hear the speakers in person, but Roku claims they can hold their own against systems that are twice the price.

Roku is also throwing in a couple of remote controls. One will be similar to what’s included with Roku’s streaming players, offering “point-anywhere” controls and voice commands in case the user’s TV remote doesn’t have them. The other is a puck-shaped device called the Roku Touch. It’s meant to sit on a coffee table or end table, and it has playback control buttons, programmable action buttons, and a big voice command button in the middle.

The Touch, to be clear, is not a hands-free speaker solution like Google Home, Amazon Echo, or Apple HomePod, even though Roku’s speakers can play music from the TV or from phones over Bluetooth. Smith says Roku wanted to accommodate users who aren’t comfortable with always-listening speakers in their living rooms, and also wanted the Roku Touch controller to run on battery power. (It should last for about six months on a pair of AAA batteries.)