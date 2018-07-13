Everything we know so far about Sacha Baron Cohen’s secret project

On the 4th of July, Sacha Baron Cohen did the most patriotic thing a person can do in America right now: tease an upcoming project making fun of the president. What initially seemed like a vague promise of future folly turned into an official announcement of imminent, must-see TV. Cohen tweeted out a promo for his upcoming Showtime series, Who is America?, featuring footage of Dick Cheney signing Cohen’s “waterboard kit.”

It’s understandable that people might have forgotten about Cohen’s estimable gifts as a fake interviewer. After his 2006 film, Borat, catapulted him directly onto Hollywood’s coveted comedy A-list, he immediately faltered. The followup, 2009’s Bruno, based on another character he had created years before on Da Ali G Show, fizzled at the box office and with critics. Subsequent narrative projects like The Dictator and The Brothers Grimsby not only lacked Cohen’s old magic, but they also seemed to scrub memories of prime SBC directly from fans’ brains.

However, the current state of the world–with post-Brexit fallout in his native Britain and Trump’s bumbling tyranny in the U.S.–seems to have fired Cohen up again and helped him rediscover his roots as a brilliant political comedian. Although scant footage is available so far, Who Is America?, which premieres on Sunday, July 15, finds Cohen exercising his flinty improvisational skills in interviews. Here’s what we know about the show so far.

Who’s involved

Ever since Cohen let the cat out of the bag, comedy writers have been touting their involvement on Twitter. Some of the ones we’ve noticed so far include Jensen Karp, Demi Adejuyigbe, and Ian Karmel.

Who’s been pranked so far

Cohen appears to have cast a wide net. Following the initial image of Dick Cheney, a cavalcade of complainers has emerged to admit that they, too, had been duped. Whether they’re aware of it or not, the mostly right-wing roster of people railing against Cohen for being mischievous has only publicized the hell out of his show, raising expectations to a level they can’t possibly fulfill (although we’ll be watching.) The list includes: