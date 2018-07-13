D.C. “boil water” advisory: Here’s what you need to know

The local agency that oversees the water supply in the nation’s capital has issued a “boil water” advisory for residents who live within the city’s northern half. The District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority, or DC Water, said the affected area falls within the following boundaries:

North : Western Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue to Nebraska Avenue to Military Road to Missouri to New Hampshire Avenue

: Western Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue to Nebraska Avenue to Military Road to Missouri to New Hampshire Avenue East : Eastern Avenue

: Eastern Avenue South : New York Avenue to K Street to Whitehurst Freeway

: New York Avenue to K Street to Whitehurst Freeway West: Canal Road to the Clara Barton Parkway

For people within those boundaries (see embedded map below), DC Water is advising them not to rely on a filter or any appliance connected to water lines. Residents should use cooled boiled water, or bottled water, for the following:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Preparing and cooking food

Making ice

Preparing infant formula

Water for pets

What happened? According to local site Popville, an open valve at a pumping station on Bryant Street resulted in the loss of pressure in the distribution system—which could allow contaminants to enter the water. The pressure loss lasted for about an hour yesterday. Pressure has since been restored. However, the boil water advisory remains in effect “until further notice.”