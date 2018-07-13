AT&T’s no-good week shows why it may regret its Google envy

At what point in the last five days did AT&T have a moment of creeping doubt that this whole desire to be a player in Hollywood may not be worth the headaches?

Was it when someone leaked the audio of its private town hall with some HBO employees to The New York Times? Or was it the DOJ deciding to commemorate AT&T’s one-month anniversary of the latest deal of the century by appealing the ruling in the antitrust case that allowed the telco giant to acquire Time Warner? Was it the thudding disappointment in the tech of the future it invested in and agreed to be its exclusive distributor?

Hard to say! They are all rather Stankey.

Sure, it’d be wonderful to be one of the handful of companies to remake the global order of media and entertainment and take a big share of the half a trillion dollars at stake annually, but to get there, you have to survive weeks like this one.

Here’s what you need to know from week 4 in AT&T’s Quest for Relevance:

1. The HBO leak looked bad but was actually good

I am not going to endorse any old white guy comparing business transformation to childbirth–and worse, acknowledging as he’s doing it that he shouldn’t be saying it–but HBO is, in fact, the perfect, if not only, vehicle in the whole WarnerMedia universe through which AT&T can try to turn itself into a competitor to Google and Facebook. While many in the media have seized upon the idea that WarnerMedia chief John Stankey was suggesting that HBO needed to be more like Netflix, he not only never uttered the word Netflix but even Netflix knows the game is now competing against Google’s YouTube. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has cited his YouTube envy several times in terms of how much time users spend there (approximately seven times more than Netflix), and it’s undoubtedly part of the reason Netflix is now making shorter-form programs such as 15-minute comedy specials.

But HBO, like Google, is a beloved brand, and that means if you play it right, you can do a lot of stuff that may seem kind of evil, let’s say, if most people love you and have built up a lot of strong positive feelings about you. So if AT&T wants to build a major streaming service that includes more programming and is monetized through mining behavioral data to feed marketers, if it doesn’t get too greedy, too soon–a big if!–it could do so under the HBO banner in a way that it never could under any of its other networks. Signaling that to its rivals and Wall Street, which loves Facebook and Google’s business model the way you love your children, was a wise move.