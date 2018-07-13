Auspex International is the new Cambridge Analytica

That’s because Auspex was founded and is run by former Cambridge Analytica staff. Their new data analysis company claims to be “ethically based” and offers “boutique geopolitical consultancy” services, reports the BBC. Auspex says it will focus its work in the Middle East and Africa initially, and its founder, Ahmed Al-Khatib, says it will be involved in health campaigning and “tackle the spread of extremist ideology, which has poisoned my generation, preying on the minds of disenfranchised youth.” Will Auspex be more ethical than Cambridge Analytica? After this year’s Facebook scandal, the new company will have to work hard for people to give it even the slimmest benefit of a doubt.