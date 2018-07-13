New novel portrays Obama and Biden as mystery-solving dynamic duo

And it’s got the best cover I’ve seen in years. Hope Never Dies is written by Andrew Shaffer and–good news here, folks–is just book one in a planned series of Obama-Biden mysteries. Here’s the book’s official description:
Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama team up in this high-stakes thriller that combines a mystery worthy of Watson and Holmes with the laugh-out-loud bromantic chemistry of Lethal Weapon‘s Murtaugh and Riggs.
Vice President Joe Biden is fresh out of the Obama White House and feeling adrift when his favorite railroad conductor dies in a suspicious accident, leaving behind an ailing wife and a trail of clues. To unravel the mystery, “Amtrak Joe” re-teams with the only man he’s ever fully trusted: the 44th president of the United States. Together they’ll plumb the darkest corners of Delaware, traveling from cheap motels to biker bars and beyond, as they uncover the sinister forces advancing America’s opioid epidemic.
Part noir thriller and part bromance, Hope Never Dies is essentially the first published work of Obama/Biden fiction–and a cathartic read for anyone distressed by the current state of affairs.
And the New York Times offers a little taste of what’s inside:
But only one book includes a scene where Obama bursts into a motorcycle gang clubhouse in Delaware, casually toting a sawed-off shotgun, to rescue Joe Biden from a mob of angry, heavily armed bikers.
“Looks like you all know who my pal is,” Biden tells his antagonists with satisfaction.
“He’s the guy who killed Bin Laden,” one of the stunned bikers says.
Hope Never Dies is out now–and if you still can’t get enough of it, check out the book trailer below.