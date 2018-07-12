Facebook walks an uncomfortable line on fake news, and Alex Jones isn’t helping

In a Twitter clash with CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy, Facebook essentially admitted today that it doesn’t believe in shutting down pages on the site that repeatedly promote fake news.

Darcy had asked why the company didn’t shut down the page for InfoWars, the conspiracy-laden media platform helmed by radio host Alex Jones. Jones has repeatedly promoted false conspiracy theories about various mass shootings, including the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He’s been sued for defamation by families of victims of that shooting.

Facebook isn’t entirely opposed to regulating fake news, apparently: It has said it will cut the reach of posts that are flagged by fact checkers as false and will “demote” pages and online domains that repeatedly post “false news.” And yet, in its defense of leaving InfoWars intact, the company said it sees pages from across the political spectrum posting content “they consider opinion or analysis–but others call fake news.”

Not surprisingly, that quickly drew criticism from those who pointed out that InfoWars has repeatedly published objectively false information, not merely controversial opinions.