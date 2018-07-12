The new MacBook Pro “butterfly” keyboard is likely designed for better durability

For the low-slung keys of the 2016 MacBook Pros, Apple used a new “butterfly” design. Some users simply didn’t like the feel of the new keys, while others reported that they would fail if a small bit of debris made its way underneath.

One report said the keyboard issue led to far more “warrantee events” in the 2016 models than in MacBook Pros from previous years. The problem even led to at least two class action lawsuits. Last month Apple acknowledged that a “small percentage” of the keyboards on its MacBook and MacBook Pro models may exhibit “sticky” keys and key strike failures. It also announced a free repair program for machines suffering from the problems.

Apple iterated on the key design in the 2017 Macbook Pros, and users reported less reliability problems with the keyboard.

Now the company has announced the 2018 line of MacBook Pros. The laptops use the same general design as their predecessors, the main improvement being greater processing power. While Apple isn’t saying much about it, a spokesperson did confirm that the butterfly key mechanism has again been improved for 2018.