Top 5 ads of the week: Spotify and Pharrell, Adidas and Zidane

For Black History Month this year, Spotify introduced a new initiative to help take the appreciation of black culture beyond just one month and transform it into a year-round celebration.

Created by Spotify and Saturday Morning Co.,”Black History Is Happening Now” includes a content hub where artists, creatives, and organizations that are working with communities of color tell stories through curated playlists, videos, and podcasts. The first artist partner for the project was Janelle Monáe, who made a list of her musical inspirations, as well as a doc on the history of Afrofuturism directed by Daisy Zhou. This week Pharrell Williams launched his contribution to the project, which will feature exclusive original content including videos and curated playlists.

Spotify is also using the occasion to launch a new project that will award three black female creatives across film, literature, and visual arts with funding to create original content on the message that “black women are a very serious force,” to be launched early this fall. Onward!

Spotify “Pharrell Williams: Black History Is Happening Now”

What: Volume Two of Spotify’s ongoing appreciation of black culture.

Who: Spotify, Saturday Morning Co., Pharrell Williams

Why we care: As Twitter’s global group creative director Jayanta Jenkins, also a cofounder of Saturday Morning Co., told me earlier this year, “When you begin to go into communities and activate these things in meaningful ways, you’re demonstrating your commitment to the belief you’re articulating in your communications.” By doing that, the brand shows a dedicated approach to this idea of celebrating black history beyond February, by going into communities and using music and their resources to inspire young people.

Adidas “Zidane–The Midfield”

What: Adidas ad in which the France legend talks soccer tactics in perhaps the smoothest way possible.