Major League Baseball tickets are going biometric in 2019

Lick the peanuts and Cracker Jack off your fingers, because those fingers may soon be your baseball ticket.

Clear, the company that lets people skip the TSA pre-check lines at airports, has announced it is teaming up with Major League Baseball and Tickets.com to introduce biometric ticketing at participating ballparks in 2019. A pilot program will arrive at select venues later this season.

The partnership will make use of the API of MLB’s ticketing technology company, Tickets.com, so Clear members can link their profiles with their MLB.com accounts, entering Comerica Park or Yankee Stadium or AT&T Park with just the tap of a finger—or maybe even facial recognition technology in the near future. The tech is still developing.