Emmy Awards scorecard: Netflix beats HBO with the most noms

The nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards were announced earlier today, so we decided to see how the networks, streaming services, social networks, etc. stacked up against each other.
One of the biggest stories is that Netflix finally beat the perennially dominant HBO with the most nominations. The streaming giant received 112 nominations to HBO’s 108. Given the recent comments by WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey about the urgency of boosting HBO’s content offerings to compete with Netflix, the nomination tally is only going to intensify the arms race.
NBC continued to outperform its rivals CBS and ABC. Perhaps the most drastic difference between this year and last is that AMC earned just one nomination (The Walking Dead: Red Machete, for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series), compared to 13 in 2017.
Netflix
2018: 112
2017: 91
HBO
2018: 108
2017: 110
NBC
2018: 78
2017: 60
FX
2018: 49
2017: 55
CBS
2018: 36
2017: 30
ABC
2018: 31
2017: 30
Hulu
2018: 27
2017: 18
Amazon
2018: 21
2017: 16
Showtime
2018: 21
2017: 15
National Geographic
2018: 17
2017: 16
Fox
2018: 16
2017: 20
VH1
2018: 12
2017: 8
TBS
2018: 9
2017: 10
PBS
2018: 9
2017: 11
CNN
2018: 10
2017: 7
A&E
2018: 7
2017: 10
BBC
2018: 8
2017: 10
Comedy Central
2018: 6
2017: 7
TNT
2018: 6
2017: n/a
Disney
2018: 5
2017: 8
YouTube
2018: 5
2017: 4
Cartoon Network
2018: 4
2017: 3
Paramount Network
2018: 4
2017: 1 (as Spike TV)
Discovery
2018: 4
2017: 3
USA
2018: 4
2017: 4
Lifetime
2018: 4
2017: 6
Adult Swim
2018: 3
2017: n/a
Bravo
2018: 3
2017: 2
Vimeo
2018: 3
2017: 1
Starz
2018: 3
2017: 4
IFC
2018: 2
2017: 4
2018: 1
2017: 1
Oculus
2018: 2
2017: 3
AnEmmyForMegan.com
2018: 2
2017: n/a
Stage13.com
2018: 1
2017: n/a
Sony (Playstation)
2018: 1
2017: n/a
TheAccidentalWolf.com
2018: 1
2017: n/a
2018: 1
2017: 1
TruTV
2018: 1
2017: 1
Topic.com
2018: 1
2017: n/a
Funny Or Die
2018: 1
2017: 2
AMC
2018: 1
2017: 13
HGTV
2018: 1
2017: 1
TLC
2018: 1
2017: 1
History
2018: 1
2017: 3
Tellofilms.com
2018: n/a
2017: 1
Open TV
2018: n/a
2017: 1
Go90
2018: n/a
2017: 2
Vice
2018: n/a
2017: 2
Arts.gov
2018: n/a
2017: 1
Nickelodeon
2018: n/a
2017: 1
Food Network
2018: n/a
2017: 1
E!
2018: n/a
2017: 1
CW
2018: n/a
2017: 2
Standuptocancer.org
2018: n/a
2017: 1
Comic-Con HQ
2018: n/a
2017: 2
ESPN
2018: n/a
2017: 7
Note: These tallies reflect what was submitted to the Academy, as is–i.e., Adult Swim and Cartoon Network are technically separate even though they’re the same network. Also, we’re omitting the the “Outstanding Commercial” category.