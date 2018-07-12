Emmy Awards scorecard: Netflix beats HBO with the most noms

The nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards were announced earlier today, so we decided to see how the networks, streaming services, social networks, etc. stacked up against each other.

One of the biggest stories is that Netflix finally beat the perennially dominant HBO with the most nominations. The streaming giant received 112 nominations to HBO’s 108. Given the recent comments by WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey about the urgency of boosting HBO’s content offerings to compete with Netflix, the nomination tally is only going to intensify the arms race.

NBC continued to outperform its rivals CBS and ABC. Perhaps the most drastic difference between this year and last is that AMC earned just one nomination (The Walking Dead: Red Machete, for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series), compared to 13 in 2017.

Netflix

2018: 112

2017: 91

HBO

2018: 108

2017: 110

NBC

2018: 78

2017: 60

FX

2018: 49

2017: 55