11 WTF music cues from two seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

The producers of The Handmaid’s Tale mercifully haven’t used R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World” at any point in the series thus far. But the show has served as birthmobile to a number of questionable music choices.

Considering the series’ dark subject matter–an America where women have been subjugated–not to mention the uber-depressing reality unfolding in the backdrop, a slogging dirge of a soundtrack would’ve been all too bleak. The producers have done well by adding some sonic color to the palette. Flashbacks that find June (Elisabeth Moss) rocking out to Gwen Stefani and Kylie Minogue both clarify the timeline, and lift viewers briefly into the light. Pulsating electro numbers by SBTRKT and Santigold similarly add some contemporary pep. A number of other ditties on display, however, seem either weirdly out of place or way, way too in place, to the point of taking viewers out of the story.

Since the series completed its second season on Wednesday night, with some of its most eye-rolly music cues yet, here’s a look at the oddest song choices on The Handmaid’s Tale so far, grouped into two categories.

WTF Songs

These are the soundtrack picks that might have made viewers wonder if Hulu got its signals scrambled and started piping in songs from another show.

Simple Minds – “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”

Colloquially known as “the Breakfast Club song,” this whimsical, nostalgia-drenched jam seemed like a stretch to end the second episode of the first season, right after Alexis Bledel’s character has been replaced by a second Ofglen. Director Reed Morano once explained her choice to the New York Times, but it still sounds strange to us.

Kate Bush – “This Woman’s Work”