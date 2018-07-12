Ikea recalls its new pet water fountain after two dogs die

Ikea’s new Lurvig water dispenser looked like a great idea–until it started to kill pets. After two dogs died after getting their heads stuck in the device, the Swedish company has decided to recall all units, warning that its product can become a deadly trap if your small pet decides to stick its head up the dome-shaped water container.

The water dispenser is no longer available in the company’s catalog and it’s been recalled globally following the two fatal incidents, which Ikea says killed two dogs in undisclosed locations. The $7.99 water dispenser was one of the 75 pet products introduced last October by the Stockholm-based corporation. The Lurvig product line includes everything from leashes, collars, and bowls, to cat houses, dog beds, and poop bag dispensers. It’s one of several recent strategic steps Ikea has made towards transforming itself from a furniture company to a lifestyle brand.

The water dispenser in question is made up of two components. Its bottom serves as a water bowl and the base for a transparent container that ends in a dome. The container holds the water and dispenses water into the bowl as needed, allowing you to fill the tank and forget for some time. The idea is good, but apparently not foolproof. As the company now reports, smaller pets can potentially stick their heads up the dome and suffocate. The entire collection was developed by Ikea with help from a trained veterinarian, “who also works with product risk assessment,” the company said at the time. Perhaps this particular design was assessed using Ikea’s stuffed dogs.