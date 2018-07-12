Microsoft just turned your conference-room whiteboard into an app

Last December, Microsoft introduced a preview version of Whiteboard, a Windows 10 app that’s exactly what it sounds like: a digital version of the conference-room staple, with the ability for multiple people to scrawl notes and drawings and otherwise hash out ideas in a shared space. The company is now announcing general availability of the Windows app—which looks like a good way for pen-enabled PC tablets such as the Surface Pro to show their stuff—as well as an iOS version and a preview of a browser-based edition. Android is in the works, as well as integration with Microsoft’s Teams collaborative messaging app.