Nike’s new concept store feeds its neighbors’ hypebeast and dad-shoe dreams

Today Nike is unveiling its new concept store in the heart of one of Los Angeles’ famed shopping districts, “Nike by Melrose.” Yes, it’s on Melrose Avenue, but it’s also a statement of fact: The store was built by the people of Melrose. Everything about it–from its location to the products that it stocks–has been determined by data about how people from the area interact with Nike .

The company found, for instance, that one in fifty pairs of shoes sold in the area was a Nike Cortez, which was reflected in the product selection available to customers. By using data points like this to inform store selection, says Michael Martin, VP of digital products at Nike, the company is trying to create an agile and responsive store to “show and flow new products which will be rotated super fast, bi-weekly, into the stores so that customers can keep coming back.”

The 4,557 square foot single-level building in the heart of West LA is also the first Nike Live concept store that blurs the line between digital and physical shopping. Powered by Nike digital commerce data, everything about the store is designed to work seamlessly with the Nike Plus app on shoppers’ phones.

Although it’s just one store, it’s the consumer apparel giant’s latest effort to foster a more direct relationship with its customers and adopt a strong digital strategy at a time when brick-and-mortar third-party retailers that the company had previously relied on, such as Foot Locker and DSW, are floundering. Nike by Melrose is a testing ground for a more data-driven local approach that will influence how portions of planned flagship stores in New York and Shanghai will be stocked. Additionally, Nike is also looking to Melrose to pilot many of the features that will find its ways into all its stores around the world.

A personalized shopping experience

As soon as you enter the geofenced area, you receive app notifications with special offers. As Nike learns customer behavior through the app, it might reserve special items for you, whether you have requested them or not, “if we think you will be interested in a product based on our algorithm, we’ll reserve a pair of shoes in your name in your size for you to pick up,” says Heidi O’Neill, president of Nike Direct. “This kind of personalized mechanism online converts 40 times past any other mechanism Nike has in the field now,” she adds. “The store is the first time we can take that digital mechanic and apply it in a physical setting.”

Nike by Melrose is a dream for the socially awkward shopper, or anyone who hates interacting with sales staff. You can pre-order items on the app which will be placed in smart lockers in store that you’ll be able to open using a Nike Plus member pass. When you see a product you like in store, you can scan a code with your phone to request a different size and a salesperson will bring it to you immediately. Through the app, you’ll also be able to view more color options for the product, and see how much is left in stock. With Swoosh text (a messaging function within the app), you will even be able to text questions to store employees and get answers without speaking with them face-to-face.

Alternatively, if you want to speak with a store employee about how you run and the kind of shoe you are looking for, you’ll be able to get more face time with them via a Genius Bar-like service called Nike Express Sessions, bookable time slots via the app with employees who can help you find all the gear you want that you can then try out in the store’s trial zone. “We were trying to find a way for people to pick the way they interact using the app,” Martin says.