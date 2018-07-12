advertisement
Stormy Daniels has been arrested at a strip club

[Photo: Toglenn/Wikimedia Commons]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The adult film actress who is suing President Trump over an affair she says she had with him was arrested at an Ohio strip club for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while onstage, Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted.

As you can see, Avenatti thinks the charges are politically motivated. For the time being, Daniels has said she will plead not guilty.

