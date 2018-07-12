Brutal PSA warns of increased domestic violence during World Cup games

The U.K.’s National Center for Domestic Violence has run a public service announcement campaign called “The Not-So-Beautiful Game” with brutal but striking images reminding the public that domestic violence increases during big sporting events.

One of the most haunting images from the PSA shows a picture of a woman’s face with blood running from her nose and across her lips forming England’s St. George’s flag. The accompanying caption reads: “If England get beaten, so will she.” The haunting PSAs were created by the J. Walter Thompson London branding agency. In a press release announcing the campaign, the National Center for Domestic Violence noted:

Domestic Violence and the World Cup are closely linked, with reported incidents increasing by 26% if England plays, 38% if England loses and 11% the next day, win or lose.

Last night England lost the World Cup semi-final to Croatia 2 to 1.