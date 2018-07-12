Uber lays off 100 self-driving car test drivers

The layoffs affect self-driving car test drivers in Pittsburgh and comes in the wake of the fatal Uber self-driving car collision in Arizona earlier this year, reports CNBC. The move follows the layoffs of 300 safety drivers in that state earlier this year. As for the drivers in Pittsburgh, Uber says it will replace them with 55 so-called “mission specialists”–technical specialists trained on test track and on-road conditions. In a statement, Uber said: “Our team remains committed to building safe self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the coming months.”