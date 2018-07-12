Is Silicon Valley doomed to become the next Detroit?

There was a time when California’s Santa Clara Valley, bucolic home to orchards and vineyards, was known as “ the valley of heart’s delight .” The same area was later dubbed “Silicon Valley,” shorthand for the high-tech combination of creativity, capital, and California cool. However, a backlash is now well underway –even from the loyal gadget-reviewing press . Silicon Valley increasingly conjures up something very different: exploitation, excess, and elitist detachment .

Today there are 23 active Superfund toxic waste cleanup sites in Santa Clara County. Its culture is equally unhealthy: Think of the Gamergate misogynist harassment campaigns, the entitled “tech bros,” and rampant sexism and racism in Silicon Valley firms. These same companies demean the online public with privacy breaches and unauthorized sharing of users’ data. Thanks to the companies’ influences, it’s extremely expensive to live in the area. And transportation is so clogged that there are special buses bringing tech-sector workers to and from their jobs. Some critics even perceive threats to democracy itself.

In a word, Silicon Valley has become toxic.

Silicon Valley’s rise is well-documented, but the backlash against its distinctive culture and unscrupulous corporations hints at an imminent twist in its fate. As historians of technology and industry, we find it helpful to step back from the breathless champions and critics of Silicon Valley and think about the long term. The rise and fall of another American economic powerhouse–Detroit–can help explain how regional reputations change over time.

The rise and fall of Detroit

The city of Detroit became a famous node of industrial capitalism thanks to the pioneers of the automotive age. Men such as Henry Ford, Horace and John Dodge, and William Durant cultivated Detroit’s image as a center of technical novelty in the early 20th century.

The very name “Detroit” soon became a metonym for the industrial might of the American automotive industry and the source of American military power. General Motors president Charles E. Wilson’s remark, “For years I thought what was good for our country was good for General Motors, and vice versa,” was an arrogant but accurate account of Detroit’s place at the heart of American prosperity and global leadership.

The public’s view changed after the 1950s. The auto industry’s leading firms slid into bloated bureaucratic rigidity and lost ground to foreign competitors. By the 1980s, Detroit was the image of blown-out, depopulated postindustrialism.