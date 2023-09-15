Inside the making of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list

BY David Lidsky and Amy Farley5 minute read

As the editors who oversee Fast Company’s annual Most Innovative Companies program, we’re often asked to explain our key criteria for determining if a business makes the list. When we start reading our annual batch of applications, we’re always looking for four things: innovation, impact, timeliness, and relevance. Focus on innovation The first thing we consider as we’re reviewing an application: Does the company have a clear innovation (or innovations), and did it demonstrate how this innovation sets it apart from other companies and general current industry trends? It’s not enough merely to state that your product or strategy is innovative. You have to explain and demonstrate how it’s innovative. The key is to identify what’s novel in what you’re doing and delineate how it’s different from what’s come before.

If your company has multiple related initiatives (say, several things connected to sustainability), then it’s good to frame your innovation in that context and then use all the examples to bolster your case. If your company has several innovative initiatives but they’re spread across multiple categories, our advice is to apply within the relevant categories with tailored arguments for why you’re most innovative in logistics, for example, and branding, respectively. Do not try to shoehorn both into the same submission. Demonstrate impact The next question we ask ourselves: Did the innovation have a clear, measured impact on the company and its industry? We are looking for companies to show us how they have measured the impact of innovations, offering us data as evidence of success. This data can be almost anything that brings your story to life, including revenue, revenue growth, user growth, customer growth, average revenue per user, same-store sales growth, impressions, viewers—however you measure success internally. It doesn’t have to be something that one would find in an earnings report or a spreadsheet. Did you help get legislation passed? Have you seen qualitative impacts on the larger culture or industry? Did other companies start copying you? Have respected organizations bestowed you with awards? Have customers or other groups publicly endorsed you?

Lead with the news Our list of the 2024 World’s Most Innovative Companies comes out in March 2024, so as we work on this edition, we are mindful of striking a balance between the innovations that are defining 2023 and what we believe will be relevant in the year ahead. With that in mind, a successful application details what your company has done in 2023 to stand out in its category and signals what’s to come. The centerpiece of a company’s case can be an initiative that started earlier than 2023, but you need to identify how you’re building upon that work successfully this year. Give us context We love a good story. Think about the larger conversations that are defining this year and whether and how your company and its innovations are influencing them. For example, here are a few (but certainly not all) of the ongoing narratives we’re avidly following: managing a workforce that’s returning to the office; global supply chain challenges; accelerating the shift to carbon-neutral or carbon-negative energy solutions; embracing the possibilities of artificial intelligence while managing its risks. Is your company championing a novel approach to one of these bigger societal trends? Is it reframing a civic debate about the future with your innovative products and strategy? The more you can make the case that you’re leading a significant change—again, with data to support it—the better your application. Every MIC application, regardless of category, should be connected to current events in some fashion .

That’s what we’re looking for in each application. But we’re also often asked for advice on making an application stand out. Here, five tips for keeping us engaged and helping your company’s story resonate with our editors and reporters.

Introduce a compelling character Fast Company has always believed—and celebrated—the fact that innovation can come from anywhere within an organization, including from a company’s customers. We know that the CEO and founder isn’t some kind of superhero responsible for every big idea that shapes a company. When we ask in the application who is responsible for the innovation, be bold enough to share the surprising, perhaps unsung, contributor who’s shaping the future. This person—or small team—could influence our art decisions as well as our thinking as we put together subsequent Fast Company stories and even events, such as our annual Innovation Festival. Finish the job If you’re an architecture firm, completed buildings will garner more attention than renderings. If you’re a pharmaceutical company, an FDA-approved drug matters more than a promising clinical trial. In-progress ideas will certainly be considered, but completing the work counts . Give us a sneak preview If there are new products or announcements that you know will be released before the end of the year or early in 2024 and that could improve your case, please share this information so we can follow up to learn more. If you tell us that you have something cool coming up in November, for example, if that news is of interest independent of MIC, we will flag it and reach out to work with you on coordinating a story timed to the launch. To be very clear, we will not use info shared confidentially for any stories without your consent. If you have any information that’s confidential at the time of completing your application, you can mark it explicitly as such and we will honor that .