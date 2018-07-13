Revisiting the architecture of socialism

If you’re looking for a vivid picture of the complex relationship between the internet, history, and the real world, look at Yugoslavia’s spomeniks (monuments). Built after World War II, sometimes to commemorate the anti-fascist struggle, they’ve gained international prominence thanks in part to the internet’s many fans of Brutalism (prompting critics to describe some media stories as “ concrete clickbait “).

But this summer, the architecture of socialist Yugoslavia, including its monuments, gets a closer and more nuanced look in Toward a Concrete Utopia: Architecture in Yugoslavia, curated by Martino Stierli, MoMA’s Anna Kats, and Florida Atlantic University’s Vladimir Kulić.

“[These] monuments were really, really important in the construction of an overarching common history of Yugoslavia, in that they commemorated the anti-fascist struggle of the partisans in World War II, and that they commemorated the many, many thousands of victims of fascism in concentration camps,” Stierli said on stage at a livestreamed press conference this week. “That traumatic experience became the foundational myth of postwar Yugoslavia, and in that sense, these monuments have a very specific social function.”

Starting in the 1950s and continuing into the ’80s, Yugoslavia experienced a huge building boom, driven both by the housing shortage and rapid modernization. The architecture that resulted–from large-scale city making to mass housing to infrastructure to the spomeniks–was often radical, and unlike anything else being built at the time. The buildings were a reflection of the Yugoslav experiment itself: A federation of diverse groups united under a new vision for an anti-fascist, socialist state. As part of the show, MoMA commissioned new photographs of a range of notable buildings from the photographer Valentin Jeck, including a number of the newly internet-famous spomeniks but also aging works of uniquely Yugoslavian modernism.