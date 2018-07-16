The Knight Foundation awards 5 grants to make art more accessible through tech

Between keeping up with your podcasts, liking everyone’s pics on social media, and staying up to date on premium television, it’s hard to make time for the arts. Tech companies are starting to realize that and are making apps and products that can help time-strapped art lovers–and they just got a little boost from the Knight Foundation’s Prototype Fund.

The foundation has announced it will award grants to 12 innovative tech organizations and cultural institutions that are using AR, VR, and other technology to make the arts more accessible, build audiences, and help cultural institutions thrive in the digital age. Recipients of the $50,000 grants include companies working to make it easier for cultural institutions to make data-centered programming decisions, making gallery visits more immersive, and making it easier for busy folks to get to get a little culture.

Here are a few of the winning prototypes that may be coming soon to a museum near you: