If you live on earth, you have a 50% chance of living in one of these 7 countries

In addition to being Slurpee Day , July 11 is also World Population Day. To mark the occasion, 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees, although probably not to all 7.63 billion human beings on earth.

That human tally comes courtesy of the United Nations, and if you’re part of that 7.63 billion, there’s a 50% chance that you live in one of just seven countries around the globe. According to the U.N.’s estimates, 3.97 billion people cram themselves into the highly populated countries of China, India, the U.S., Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, or Nigeria.

China has the world’s largest population (1.42 billion), followed by India (1.35 billion), with the remaining five countries trailing far behind.

The planet could get even more crowded, too. As Pew Research notes, the U.N. projects that the number of people living to at least age 100 will increase from 150,000 in the year 2000 to over 21 million in the year 2100. Might be a good idea to start investing in Nigerian real estate.