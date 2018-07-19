How to negotiate anything–from people who have done it

Part of business–no matter what type you’re in–is bargaining and asking for what you want, deserve, and need. From going after opportunities to making a case for a raise–or requesting the ability to work from Bali–in a fierce, competitive landscape, standing up for yourself is an often undermined soft skill. If there’s a part of your current gig that you want to change, consider these negotiation tips from people who have been there, won that:

How to negotiate a job that doesn’t yet exist

It is always a bummer to find a company that captivates you with its mission but isn’t hiring. Instead of turning your attention to other pursuits and hoping an opening will will come up, why not pitch yourself? That’s exactly what Daniel Clark did when he discovered Brain.fm. The company didn’t have a budget for a developer, but he was convinced of the company’s potential, so he bargained to prove to them why his skills were needed. And the kicker? He did it for free: “I asked myself what was the ‘win-win’ I could find–what could I give up to eventually get what I want? I came to the conclusion the best way to do it was to give up my salary, and I did just that. I worked the first month for free and knew that if I showed what I could do they would keep me on, worst case, I lose a month salary,” he explained. Considering he’s now the CEO of the company, the risk was worth the wager.

Understandably not everyone can quit their current gig and lose out on a paycheck, but Clark says there is still a way to state your case and prove it. The first–and most important step–is to come prepared and open-minded. When you’re vying for a job opening that isn’t technically available, he says the worst case scenario is a “no”–so prove to them why you’re a “yes.” Negotiation simply is a process aimed at reaching an agreement between two parties. Usually it has to be successful for both people, and can’t be tipped in anyone’s favor.

How to negotiate remote work

As the freelancing population continues to increase, the requirement of an office space decreases. More solopreneurs are taking their gigs around the world, where only strong Wi-Fi is required to meet deadlines and maintain cash flow. Even so, it takes a shift in thinking for most managers. So when the director of administration and marketing at the Player Progression Academy (PPA), Annie Gavett, was offered the opportunity to globe-trot for a year, she had to figure out a way to make it work. Her former employer declined her request, but PPA was open, since Gavett was honest from the get-go about about her needs. After explaining the ins and outs of the program, sending them a proposal, a few phone calls and in-person interview, they agreed to let her work from anywhere. Though her contract initially featured a lower salary, after four months of hard work, she asked for–and received–a raise. These days, she has two employees who report to her, too.

The key to her success? Gavett says it’s all about self-advocating. “Stand up for yourself. Verbalize your wants and needs. But also have the facts to support why you’re asking for X, Y, and Z. Ask for more than you want and need, and be willing to negotiate down from a higher base,” she adds.

How to negotiate a leave of absence

You’ve heard of folks who take sabbaticals after the loss of a loved one, a tumultuous divorce, or another emotional or physically tasking experience. But what if you just want to take a break? After years of working as an attorney at a large law firm in Manhattan, Stacey Trimmer managed to negotiate a 10-month leave of absence to see the world. After expressing her need to have freedom, she spoke with a partner who–to her surprise–was fully supportive of her idea. “After our discussion, I walked immediately to the associate personnel director’s office to explain my request and was able to say I already had this partner’s backing,” she continued. “She asked for details on when I wanted to leave and return, and the next day I had confirmation that the firm had approved.”