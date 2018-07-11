Listen to Zinedane Zidane wax poetic about the midfield for Adidas

What: A new Adidas ad in which the France legend talks soccer tactics in perhaps the smoothest way possible.

Who: Adidas, Iris Worldwide

Why we care: What better time to run a spot starring Zidane? The day after France booked its place in the World Cup final, and Real Madrid sells its most high profile player to Juventus, we get the French icon and former Real Madrid manager making soccer tactics sound like a Serge Gainsbourg song.

“The midfield is an unforgiving place. But it’s the key. All the answers are there. If you win the battle of the midfield, your whole team can win. If you create there, you can unlock any defense. But you must destroy. And create. It is the hardest place. But it is the best place. It is your turn. The midfield is yours.”

Another lesson here from Zizou is to speak softly… but carry a big head.