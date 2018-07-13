Unsure how your career impacts your kids? Here’s some perspective

Nearly every parent who’s working to support a family feels constrained by their career choices: Providing financial security for your children usually takes precedence over fulfilling your own dreams and aspirations. If you’re especially fortunate, you don’t have to choose or compromise. But many of us do, even though most of us never start out thinking that way about our working lives. As kids, we aspire to be doctors or astronauts or pop stars, and only as adults–and particularly as parents–do we begin to adjust our career decisions, first to the realities of the workforce and later to the needs and demands of other people (partners, spouses, parents, children).

My dad is an accountant. When I was very young, he served as a comptroller and then started working in small accounting firms, eventually moving out on his own. The older I got, the clearer it became that accounting wasn’t my father’s passion, even though it paid the bills. When I got to college, it struck me that he spent an awful lot of time doing things he didn’t particularly like. And this observation motivated me to think differently, and pursue career paths I’d find more fulfilling than he seemed to find his.

There’s been a lot of debate in recent years about “passion careers” and “dream jobs,” including whether they’re reasonable things to pursue in the first place. But those conversations typically focus narrowly on individual (and implicitly unattached) job seekers, with seemingly little to say to working parents whose career choices are always influenced by concern for their kids. In reality, though, opting to find purpose and fulfillment in the work you do can benefit your children in unexpected ways. It just takes a shift in perspective to understand how.

Vocation versus calling

The past 25 years has witnessed a boom in positive psychology research, a field pioneered by psychologist Martin Seligman, who pointed out that researchers were mainly focusing on mental illness and neglecting to understand what good mental health consists of. A number of researchers, like Ed Diener, for example, have extended into the workplace the focus that Seligman argued for, and there’s now data to help us distinguish conceptually between “vocations” and “callings.” A calling is a motivation to engage in activities (at work) that serve a broader purpose, often to the benefit of other people or society at large. A vocation is a job that satisfies that calling.

Research suggests that people who have a calling and view their work as a vocation are both more dedicated to that work and happier at work than those who don’t. Crucially, it’s all a matter of mind-set; the ability to see your professional life this way is independent of the specific tasks your job entails. For example, people working at animal shelters and clean dirty kennels may still feel that their work benefits abandoned animals.

If you have children, chances are they’re sensitive to the ways you talk about work and react to its pressures. They can see when you truly love the things you do, and when you’re just punching the clock. And even if you never make your feelings toward your work explicit, you’re nonetheless teaching them a lot about how they should view their work lives as they get older.

There’s nothing wrong with simply using your job to pay the bills–your kids rely on you to do that. When there’s something else that you’d much rather be doing for a living, you might hesitate over how changing course might impact your household. But while that’s always a good instinct that’s worth considering carefully, it’s not a watertight rationale for playing things safe.